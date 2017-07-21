The Data-Based Marketing Narrative of 2017 So Far
Here are 10 DMN articles that collectively tell the story of data-based marketing in the first half of 2017
Data
Data just might be the biggest topic in marketing right now. Here, we've collected a few recent DMN pieces that illustrate the data-based marketing landscape today, who is thriving in it, how data is affecting different areas of the business, how marketers can better utilize data to improve the customer experience, and what marketers need to change on a fundamental level about the way they approach data science.