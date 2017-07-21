The Data-Based Marketing Narrative of 2017 So Far

Data just might be the biggest topic in marketing right now. Here, we've collected a few recent DMN pieces that illustrate the data-based marketing landscape today, who is thriving in it, how data is affecting different areas of the business, how marketers can better utilize data to improve the customer experience, and what marketers need to change on a fundamental level about the way they approach data science.

The State of Data-Driven Marketing In a new report, the British data-based digital agency Jaywing shows brands failing to take advantage of marketing tech innovation. Among the key findings of the "2017 Data-Driven Marketing Report": 82% of marketers still use single touchpoint atttribution 65% of marketers do "none, basic or only...

Advertisers See Decreases in Employment While Those in Data See Upticks Advertisers may need to start polishing up their resumes. According to seasonally adjusted data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of employees on nonfarm payroll in advertising and related services dropped from 490,500 in May 2016 to 489,300 in May 2017. That's a loss of 1,200 employees...

The Debate Over Data Will Never End There are troubling movements afoot for citizens worried about data privacy, mainly Congress's passing and President Trump's signing of a resolution that allows Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to collect and sell your data. While FCC and FTC heads joined together to pen an op-ed in the Washington...

Why Data-Based Marketers Need the Scientific Method Confirmation bias is a scourge of clean data, and everyone is susceptible to it. Marketers, like anyone else, have to work through their biases. Also, marketers have a ton of data on their hands. Data — as wonderful as it has been for increasing personalization and relevance — is incredibly easy to...

Identifying Data Bias Early Everyone loves an employee who comes to work early, a student who arrives early to class, or a first date that shows up early. For analytics, and especially for machine learning, early is the best time to discover data bias. Data bias is a shift in data accuracy. For machine learning, that shift...

How to Be a Customer-Friendly Data Company While the Trump Administration is definitely changing the normal political conventions, it's usually true that a Republican-led government is business-friendly. And often times business-friendly policies can have a negative impact on customer privacy. But even if upcoming policies enable businesses...

5 Lessons Marketers Can Learn from Airbnb's Data Science Manager Photo source: Airbnb From online and offline to digital and traditional, marketers have a lot of places where they can spend their dollars. Figuring out the right channels to invest in, however, can pose a lot of questions, most of which can be answered by looking at data and performance metrics. During...

Reinventing Through Technology, Data, and Humanity Staying relevant in today's world means being willing and able to reinvent yourself. This is true for companies, for the people who work for them, and especially for those of us in the marketing field. My career – probably like many of yours – has been nothing but change and reinvention: getting better...

How Collaborative Data Helps Marketers Read the Clouds The Weather Company and LiveRamp announced a first-of-its-kind data integration that will allow for an event-based data (WEATHERfx) set to match with an audience-based data set in real-time. The collaboration will also deliver the Weather Company's real-time data on LiveRamp's IdentityLink Data Store...