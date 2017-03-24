TechStyle Goes Beyond Big Data

A look at how the company's fast-fashion division supplements its digital data with face-to-face insights

Ever since the proliferation of digital and mobile channels, the topic of big data has been in vogue. But that doesn't mean that face-to-face customer feedback has gone out of style. TechStyle's fast-fashion division—home to apparel, footwear, and styling brands JustFab, ShoeDazzle, and PS—has proven this to be true with its in-person initiatives. Fashionably data-driven As a membership-based, online-only division with three million members, TechStyle's fast-fashion sector has no shortage of data. When customers first visit its brands, they're asked to complete a style preference quiz. This quiz might ask them which pictured outfit they'd like to wear for a night out, or which pair of boots they'd want to have in their closet. Customers are also asked to provide their shoe and clothing sizes, as well as their basic demographic information (like their age and ZIP Code). After they answer these questions, customers are posed to complete their profiles by providing their name, email address, and password. TechStyle even offers new-member discounts to sweeten the deal. Still, the data collection doesn't stop there. As customers continue to engage with TechStyle's brands, the company tracks their purchase patterns and online behaviors, including what they click on, what they don't click on, and what they include in their shopping carts. “We have thousands of skews on the site at any given point and time,” says Traci Inglis, CMO of TechStyle's fast-fashion division. Trendsetting targeting By tapping into this treasure trove of data, Inglis and her team can personalize customers' online and email experiences. For instance, they might tailor the products featured in an email based on customers' indicated preferences. Or, they might offer customers different discounts based on their membership status, which is determined by the number of points they earn for purchases. In addition to personalizing these digital channels, Inglis and her team create targeted print catalogs. Say a customer purchases only shoes from footwear and apparel brand JustFab. TechStyle might send that customer a print catalog containing a call-to-action to check out the edition's clothing pages. Then, a week later, the brand will send that customer an email containing a digital copy of that catalog featuring the same messaging. “That's one of maybe 30 different examples of how we might slice and dice the messaging in the catalog,” Inglis says.

Besides using its data for marketing purposes, TechStyle uses its intelligence to forecast product demand. According to Inglis, the company has an “enviable” 95% accuracy rate, resulting in just 5% leftover inventory.



“If you're not impressed with that, you don't know retail,” she says. In-person is in vogue Still, Inglis knows that she has to look beyond TechStyle's database if she wants to truly understand customers' needs and wants. “Sometimes big data just isn't enough,” she says. She thought back to her early days in retail when she would talk to customers in stores to get feedback. She knew that she couldn't replicate the exact experience, mainly because TechStyle's fast-fashion brands don't have brick-and-mortar stores. So, she did the next best thing by launching a dinner program in which customers and employees meet face-to-face to dine and share insights. TechStyle hosted its first dinner party in August. In the beginning, the dinners were solely a JustFab initiative and only diamond elite members (i.e. JustFab's most profitable customers) were invited. However, the company has since rolled out the project to other brands, including footwear brand ShoeDazzle and activewear brand Fabletics, which is outside of the company's fast-fashion division. Inglis also says that the company now invites customers from all membership tiers, so that it can better identify and address their needs. “We don't want to be drinking the Kool-Aid,” she says. Each dinner contains about 50 guests and is based in a city where TechStyle has a significant customer concentration. Sometimes this means hosting a catered dinner at its Los Angeles headquarters; other times it means renting out a hotel's banquet room in another city. TechStyle also offers guests a giftcard as a thank you for attending. While Inglis says these dinners cost the company “a lot less than you would think,” she also says that they've already paid for themselves. Indeed, the insight that TechStyle has accumulated through these in-person initiatives has helped it launch a slew of new products and programs.

For instance, after hearing that customers had a hard time finding fashionable wide-width shoes, TechStyle started selling them this month. It also expanded its plus-size collection and is working to restock its best sellers faster as a result of this face-to-face feedback.

“We get such invaluable insight that we've launched several new brand extensions and programs...from just asking the customer what they want,” Inglis says.