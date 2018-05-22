Spotlight on SiriusDecisions: GDPR

One of the most pressing issues for brands in the B2B space doing any kind of business in Europe is — or should be — the General Data Protection Regulation which comes into force this very week (May 25). Julian Archer, senior research director, marketing operation strategies at SiriusDecisions, takes a real-world view of what North American brands should be doing to build a playbook for GDPR. SiriusDecisions can help by taking a look at the impact of the new regulation on marketing and sales.

This is the fourth of five podcasts recorded at SiriusDecisions Summit 2018.