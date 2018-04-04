One on One: Tasso Argyros Explains CDPs

What the heck is a CDP? Everyone's talking about them. Analysts are figuring out whether they should be a new "category." We're all trying to remember the difference between CDPs, DMPs, DSPs, CRMs, and CXMs. Get a solid grounding in what a customer data platform is (and isn't) from Tasso Argyros, the switched-on founder and CEO of ActionIQ, an enterprise-focused CDP based in New York. We talk about data sources, B2C and B2B applications, and why CDPs have an agility, and an ability to scale, which makes them a key tool for some brands.