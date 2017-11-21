November 21, 2017

One on One: Exploring the Magic Behind Spotify with Brian Benedik

When I sat down with Brian Benedik, VP, Global Head of Ad Sales at Spotify, I knew I was going in with an already established bias: I love Spotify. I've loved Spotify since the beginning, when I was just a hipster college kid trying to impress everybody with my eclectic music taste and expertly curated playlists. 

But my conversation with Brian goes deeper than fandom and into the analytics behind Spotify, and just how personalized their personal music recommendations get. What you get in this podcast is two data nerds with a firm belief in the transformative powers of music, and a fascinating conversation about Spotify's ongoing quest to merge the two. 

