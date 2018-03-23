One on One: Direct-to-Consumer with a Lift from AI: Fayez Mohamood

With the rise of behemoth intermediaries like Amazon, it's harder for brands to build a direct eCommerce connection with consumers. "If you compete on price, selection, and speed, Amazon is going to win," says Fayez Mohamood, co-founder and CEO of Bluecore . "How do you compete on your core value proposition?" Major names in retail are reconquering the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space, and they're using AI to do it through 1:1 personalization at scale.

Welcome to AI Week 2018, a week at DMN where we explore everything related to AI.

See all of the pieces here.