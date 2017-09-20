One on One: David Dunne on Helping Clients Get Closer to Customers

David Dunne, CEO of New York-based marketing intelligence platform Velocidi, talks about the state of AI, from "AI Lite" to true AI ("like Watson"), and explains how Velocidi is using AI to surface insights into data quality for analysts. The immediate objective is to help analysts confidently use data to advise on media planning and buying. This leads onto understanding what's working — and — why in the context of media spending.