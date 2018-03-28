March 28, 2018

One on One: Matt Conlin, Fluent, On First-Party Data Strategies

Fluent, a data-driven marketing insights and customer acquisition company, is taking a new role as parent company Cogint's sole operating business on the public market. The Wednesday announcement comes on the heels of Cogint's spin-off of their risk management business, Red Violet, Inc.

The company, founded by Ryan Schulke, CEO, and Matt Conlin, president, has been working in the data space since 2010. Fluent was privately-owned before merging with Cognit in 2015.

Fluent's focus is on helping marketers make sense of their first-party data. DMN sat down with Conlin to dig deeper into what that really means, and how marketers should think about their data strategies in a time when security and compliance is in the spotlight.

