February 20, 2018

Diversity in the Tech Industry is Still Bleak, Report Shows

Share this content:

Surprise, surprise. In a report published by Dear Tech People, we can now say for certain: Diversity in tech blows. Granted, things are better than they were five, even two, years ago. But it's still a bit bleak. Of course, companies like Apple and Intel run in-house diversity reports, however, very few tech giants have followed suit. Dear Tech People tackled the rankings, analyzing race and gender inclusion at the top 100 tech companies.

“After talking to 50 HR leaders and hundreds of employers, we found diversity data to be incredibly sparse,” the study says. “We analyzed thousands of profiles across LinkedIn and AngelList and now have the data to hold companies accountable.”

According to the methodology behind the report, Dear Tech People chose 100 tech companies that were “darlings” of the industry – the companies that show up most in our daily lives. They then analyzed thousands of profiles pulled from online sources, such as LinkedIn, and consolidated diversity numbers at a company level. From there they looked gender and race representation by employing a combination of name analyzers, facial recognition technology, and manual identification through Mechanical Turk to determine an individual employee's race and gender.

The final piece they analyzed was leadership roles within the top companies.

“There's very little standardization regarding what constitutes “leadership,” the study says. “Some companies (like Github) indicate that leadership is anyone who is a manager, while others (Slack) define it as Directors and above. We've chosen to classify leadership as anyone who is a VP and above.”

That said, the study is by no means holistic. Missing from the metrics are LGBTQ representation, those who identify beyond the binary, and those who are Native American.

The report presents three different rankings. First, they have the overall ranking, which evaluates companies on a composite score. There are two separate categories for leadership and technical rankings, both of which take underrepresented demographics and a Simpson's diversity index calculation into account.

Leading the pack in the top 10 are:

1.       Clover Health

2.       Blue Apron

3.       Patreon

4.       Rent the Runway

5.       StitchFix

6.       Glossier

7.       Chariot

8.       Pinterest

9.       BuzzFeed

10.   Collective Health

 

Recommended for you
Related Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Data/Analytics

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

USAData helps businesses find new customers and grow their current customers through a combination of data and digital marketing services, and easy-to-use SaaS technology products. We enrich customer data so businesses can more effectively target and communicate with customers, and connect them with their best look-alike prospects through digital and traditional channels. We make it easy through simple, self-serve applications and APIs, as well as through full-service programs managed by our Data and Digital experts. 

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above