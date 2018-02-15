Cartoon: Predictive Analytics Meets Crystal Ball
|
Company of the Week
USAData helps businesses find new customers and grow their current customers through a combination of data and digital marketing services, and easy-to-use SaaS technology products. We enrich customer data so businesses can more effectively target and communicate with customers, and connect them with their best look-alike prospects through digital and traditional channels. We make it easy through simple, self-serve applications and APIs, as well as through full-service programs managed by our Data and Digital experts.
Despite huge advances in AI, you still need a human in the loop
The use of shadow analytics solutions can obscure how signals from intent marketing can be interpreted. Here's how to avoid that
Here's how social analytics strategies will have to adjust to cope with the character boost on Twitter