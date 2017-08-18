Cartoon: Bots on the March
|
Company of the Week
Brightcove is the world's leading video platform. The most innovative and respected brands confidently rely on Brightcove to solve their most demanding communication challenges because of the unmatched performance and flexibility of our platform, our global scale and reliability, and our award-winning service. With thousands of customers and an industry-leading suite of cloud video products, Brightcove enables customers to drive compelling business results.
In-house AI puts the predictive in partner marketing
Experian's Targeting unit remains true to its big data roots, says Kevin Dean
How Lotame Data Exchange is pushing the audience data envelope