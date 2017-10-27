October 27, 2017

Walmart Brings the Shelfbots

Share this content:
Walmart Brings the Shelfbots
Walmart Brings the Shelfbots

A great, personalized retail experience starts before the customer arrives at the store -- by making sure that whatever the customer desires is in stock, on the shelves, and easy to discover. Retail giant Walmart is calling shelf-scanning robots to make sure that happens.

The robots, which look like small, mobile waste-bins with raised arms for "seeing," don't really represent a technological breakthrough. After all, robots have been scooting around factory and warehouse floors, detecting and retrieving items, for years. It's a new concept for stores -- Walmart is launching the robots in some 50 locations -- and gives a glimpse of many possibilities for automating and enhancing the physical retail experience.

For customers, anyway, but what about staff? Walmart is saying that no job losses are envisaged as a result of the initiative. Indeed, they point out that robots can perform shelf audits more effectively than human workers -- and they don't mind the repetitive nature of the task. Of course, automation in warehouses and factories has reduced the human workforce, but stores are customer-facing. In theory, the robots might free up store staff to provide better customer service. 

InMoment is a 2017 Forrester Wave leader in customer experience management, surfacing actionable insights from analysis of customer feedback. I asked Andrew Park, senior director for customer experience strategy, whether the Walmart move presages big changes in the retail environment. "There's definitely a need for a mix of humans and machines," he said. "This is just a small example of a job humans don't do real well, and don't really want to do." Automation is going to be a big theme in the retail space, but care is needed: For example, self-check-out created a lot of frustrations early on.

As Park observed, it's a "big miss for a brick and mortar location" if a product of interest isn't available when a customer shows up to examine it. They may as well stay at home with their desktop? "Well, that is a lot easier," he said. Forthcoming research from InMoment will show that finding the item they want -- where they expect to find it -- is one of the two biggest reasons for shopping at a physical location (33% of respondents).

But: "They still want a human to be available to help them, and when — for example — they're looking for recommendations." Couldn't robots one day provide personalized recommendations to shoppers? "Well, they're getting better for sure," he said.

Welcome to Retail Week 2017, a week at DMN where we explore everything related to retail marketing

See all of the pieces here.

Related Articles
Related Topics

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above