May 24, 2018

Spotlight on SiriusDecisions: Customer Engagement

In this final podcast in our five podcast series from the SiriusDecisions 2018 summit, we turn to the topic of customer engagement. Lisa Nakano, senior director, customer engagement strategies with SiriusDecisions, takes us deep into a framework for understanding customer engagement -- not yet as mature a concept as, for example, marketing operations. Customer experience, customer marketing, and customer success are the three functional areas when it comes to ensuring customers remain engaged throughout the customer lifecycle, yet they may well be disparate functions within a business. That means purposeful, persona-based support, after purchase (and hopefully in advance of the next purchase down the road).

