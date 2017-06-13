June 13, 2017

OneMain Racing Drives Digital Experience

OneMain Racing has officially launched a microsite and sweepstakes

NASCAR

NASCAR fans, start your engines…

Computer and mobile engines, that is. As OneMain Racing has officially launched a microsite to engender greater fan engagement with an elevated digital experience and content hub.

In conjunction with the site, OneMain Financial and R2i, a digital agency, started the #WhiskyRiverSweepstakes, which will be open through July 31. The grand prize winner will have a chance to join Dale Earnhardt Jr. on three laps around Charlotte Motor Speedway, plus enjoy a three-day trip to visit Whisky River and the JR Motorsports HQ in Charlotte, NC.

OneMain, which has a sponsored partnership with NASCAR driver Elliott Sadler and JR Motorsports, has maintained a partnership with R2i since 2014. However, with this site and sweepstakes, the relationship has broadened to encompass a wider range of initiatives to create fan engagement.

“The sweepstakes is an ideal way to use our digital channels to further connect with our OneMain Racing community through social media, images, and a friendly competition with awesome prizes,” says Kim Wijkstrom, SVP and CMO at OneMain, in a company press release.

The microsite also extends this connectivity with the fan, by creating and refreshing the content of NASCAR, OneMain, and user-generated channels with real-time social feed integration and mobile responsiveness.

“With today's focus on using digital to provide meaningful and relevant experiences, it was important we better connect our brand to this audience with navigation, content, and design that will keep them coming back all season,” says Wijkstrom.

The site, which consolidates with OneMain's domain, will also give visitors the opportunity to access financial support.

OneMain Financial is a large provider of personal installment loans in the United States with approximately 2.2 million customers and a nationwide branch network of more than 1,700 branches across 44 states.

