Manchester United Recruits Uber For Global Partnership

Third-largest soccer brand partners with Uber





Manchester United has partnered with Uber as a way to ease match attendees transportation to and from game, and to help the team expand upon its sizeable global reach to Uber's customer base.

In Manchester, the company is creating a dedicated Uber pickup and drop off zone at Old Trafford, creating a convenient and safe way for all fans to travel to and from games.

Uber also provide Manchester United with the opportunity to show content to and organize fans in the ride-hailing company's 30 global markets. Possible opportunities include distributing behind-the scenes content and organizing and driving fans to watch games together at supporter bars and clubs.

The deal makes sense for a global brand like Manchester United. The brand is worth over $3.54B, third largest behind Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, according to Sportstek, and has the highest revenue of all clubs in the world. Manchester United also has 659 million followers on social media.

It's a safe bet that Uber will continue to strike partnerships within the sports world. Most recently, Uber partnered with sports apparel brand Fanatics following the Chicago Cubs' World Series win last year, which entailed Uber drivers delivering team merchandise to fans across the city.