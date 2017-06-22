Dr. Pepper Partners with Country Artist to Engage Consumers

Country music and cold drinks are a perfect summer pair.

So, it makes sense that soft-drink brand Dr. Pepper would create a partnership with country singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge that celebrates his new single, "Somethin' I'm Good At."

The partnership, which is powered by Music Audience Exchange's data platform, gives fans the opportunity to participate in multiple sweepstakes, giving fans across the country a chance to win a VIP experience and meet Brett Eldredge backstage at tour stops in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and San Bernardino.

MAX is a team of digital marketers and engineers, who use a data-based platform to enhance and maximize relationships between artists and brands. The MAX Platform uses proprietary data science to map specific audience tastes to a database of 765 genres and 2.4 million artists.

First, MAX uses data science to identify the style of music best suited for the target consumer based on a brand's consumer profile. From there, MAX's Artist Matching Engine examines music type, most popular markets, audience sizes, and more to identify the right artist partners for a brand's marketing program.

Once this has been established, the platform will begin to audio, video, and written content to hyper-targeted audiences.

“We've seen time and time again that when we execute great content and get it to people in all the places where they naturally are spending time with music, the brand gets excellent engagement while the artist receives more media access and exposure to new and existing audiences,” says says Jarred Goldner, manager of artist relations at MAX.

The plans for the partnership have been underway for the last few months, according to Goldner, and are scheduled to run throughout 18-key markets until August 15.

Dr. Pepper's partnership with Eldredge will be highlighted in media campaigns, featuring the country music singer and his new single, across a wide variety of platforms, such as YouTube videos, streaming services, radio broadcasts, social media, and retailers.

The target audience, Goldner says, skews millennial, across the US, specifically throughout the south-east, southern states, and parts of the mid-west.

The platform, according to Goldner, identified a significant correlation between Dr Pepper lovers and Brett Eldredge fans, then built a program that will distribute brand-infused music experiences across a network of channels that covers 98% of the places fans go to for music.

Eldredge is currently on tour to promote his fourth, self-titled album, scheduled to be released Aug. 4. The album will feature his new single, which already boasts over 10.2 million on-demand streams.

“What we want to ensure is that Dr Pepper and Brett are both connecting with key audiences in a meaningful way that fans will appreciate,” says Goldner.