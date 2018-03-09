Cartoon: Go Directly to Purchase, Skip Intent
|
Company of the Week
USAData helps businesses find new customers and grow their current customers through a combination of data and digital marketing services, and easy-to-use SaaS technology products. We enrich customer data so businesses can more effectively target and communicate with customers, and connect them with their best look-alike prospects through digital and traditional channels. We make it easy through simple, self-serve applications and APIs, as well as through full-service programs managed by our Data and Digital experts.
Hjalti Karlsson explains how design-driven strategies support a holistic customer experience
The tricky part is knowing how much inventory to have on hand
Our writer visited to Seattle to see for himself how the new no-check-out model will have a revolutionary impact on retail