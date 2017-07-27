Adobe Target Gets Granular with Personalization

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



Kevin Lindsay, Adobe Target

There's nothing new about automated offers on websites, but Adobe Target, in a product update announced today, is deploying its Artificial Intelligence engine (Sensei) to drive personalized content to discrete components the customer experience, whether the content is being consumed on a PC, a mobile device, or an IoT interface.

In simple terms, this release offers Adobe Target users the option of automating the personalization of only some parts of a page — for example, an offer spot or a banner ad. A container with, for example, a campaign message a brand wants everyone to see can remain untouched.

Product marketing director Kevin Lindsay told me that the application of this new capability is limited only by imagination. "You do have to get comfortable with this," he conceded. "Think of it as experimentation." For the components where personalization is switched on, Adobe Auto-Target will continually update content based on a customer's latest actions. Measured against controls, Lindsay said, machine learning-personalized components demonstrate higher lift.

Other significant announcements in today's release:

Brands will now be able to insert their own proprietary data models and algorithms into Adobe Target. Adobe describes this as "a first for the industry"

Based on concepts in natural language processing, new technology translates customer actions into word-like signals, which can then generate more tailored and robust recommendations. This is based on research out of Stanford, said Lindsay, and can beat other recommendation tools by 60%

Automated personalized offers, shown to the customer at the right moment in the journey

Enhanced integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud to improve precision of targeting

There are monthly releases of new functionality to Adobe Target customers, said Lindsay, "but sometimes it's something really significant."