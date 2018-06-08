One on One: Rethinking CRM as Customer Engagement with Tom Libretto
Are we living in a post-CRM world? "I think ultimately we will get there," Tom Libretto, CRM of Pega, told me at this year's PegaWorld event. In this podcast, he talks about the rapidly changing customer engagement space, and how the segmentation-based strategy has faltered, thanks to customers expecting to be addressed as individuals. But there's such a thing as bad personalization. What makes for a successful and authentic 1:1 marketing strategy?
