June 08, 2018

One on One: Rethinking CRM as Customer Engagement with Tom Libretto

Share this content:

Are we living in a post-CRM world?  "I think ultimately we will get there," Tom Libretto, CRM of Pega, told me at this year's PegaWorld event. In this podcast, he talks about the rapidly changing customer engagement space, and how the segmentation-based strategy has faltered, thanks to customers expecting to be addressed as individuals. But there's such a thing as bad personalization. What makes for a successful and authentic 1:1 marketing strategy?

Pega covered DMN's expenses to attend PegaWorld.  

Recommended for you
Related Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in CRM

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above