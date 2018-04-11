One on One: Daina Middleton on Independent CRMs

CX, CDP, we're bombarded with acronyms. But at least CRM is familiar enough. Or is it? Daina Middleton, CEO of Ansira, one of the largest independent digital and CRM agencies, talks about the evolution of the product, where CRM is today, and the significance of independent CRMs: "The role of an independent provider today is as much orchestrator as anything else." How to put it all together, from legacy systems to new solutions, in service of experience.