Webcast Preview: Revamp Your Video Marketing In 5 Steps

Video has the potential to be one of the most effective mediums for marketers today -- if you have the right strategy. However, maximizing video marketing potential comes with its own set of challenges, from creating the right content, to selecting the best distribution channels. Not to mention, tying all your touch points together to measure results.

According to a recent DMN/PAN Communications study, nearly two-thirds of marketers are already seeing success with their video marketing programs. And with video projected to make up more than 80 percent of all Internet traffic by 2021, it's time brands start paying attention.

Join us on June 12 when we welcome Kait Bowes, Demand Generation Manager at Brightcove, to share her tips on improving your video strategy and improve business results. Using real world examples and actionable tips and tricks, attendees will leave this webinar with an understanding of how to:

- Tie video campaigns to real business results.

- Create personalized videos to deliver the right content at the right time.

- Multiply the reach of your in-person events by adding video to the mix.

- Expand your reach using social video best practices.

