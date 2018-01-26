Spotlight On: INFUSEmedia

Spotlight On: INFUSEmediaINFUSEmedia, CEO and President Alexander Kesler joined us to discuss generating top quality B2B leads, the role of content marketing, and the increasing importance of buyer intent and ABM.
Company of the Week
Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.
