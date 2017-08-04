One on One: Joakim Holmquist's American Quest

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

Episerver, the digital content, commerce, and marketing platform, is a major tech brand in its native Sweden. Joakim Holmquist, Stockholm-based senior director of marketing, has been on assignment in the United States this year — his mission, to strengthen the marketing structure in the company's biggest growth market, the United States. He talks to me about the challenge of marketing to marketers; how to interpret data on account behavior (rather than just "praying and spraying"); and the nuances of Account Based Marketing.