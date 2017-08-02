August 02, 2017

One on One: Jeff Yasuda on Why Music Should Qualify as Content

Though content marketing is one of the most popular trends in digital marketing, much of the content in question centers around written work, specifically blog posts. This is understandable, as articles are a great way to drive traffic and transmit value to customers who visit the site, but blogs are incredibly prolific at this point. Marketers may have another way, though.

Here, we chat with Jeff Yasuda, co-founder and CEO at Feed.fm, about the merits of using music and playlists as forms of content marketing; ones that can drive surprising results for metrics like time-spent-on-site and engagement.

Note: Sorry for the sound quality on this one, but we wanted to bring you what Jeff has to say.

