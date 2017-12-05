One on One: Ben Kartzman on Meeting the Creative Challenge

Spongecell kicked off from the realization, back in 2009, that there was no creative solution built to scale within a programmatic ad tech infrastructure. As data came to play a more central role, the platform shifted towards a focus on using CRM, web, and other data to decision creative.

CEO and co-founder talks about ways to use technology to meet the growing creative content challenge, especially how to avoid sending generic brand messages to individuals at different stages of the customer journey.