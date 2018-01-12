What's Next in Email: Webcast

Is email marketing going away? Of course not. It remains a tremendously efficient, effective, and well-priced way to reach potential customers. But is it changing? Is it ever: as we've reported before at DMN.

Brands today are trying to create ever-more-personal customer experiences, leading to lasting engagement. Blasting an impersonal email to a list, and hoping for opens, is not the best way to align email marketing with a customer-centric approach. To say the least.

On January 30, we're partnering with Epsilon to bring you a webcast on what's next for email. With the guidance of Forrester Principal Analyst Shar VanBoskirk and Epsilon VP and General Manager of Digital Solutions Kara Trivunovic, you'll learn not only how email marketing dovetails with a comprehensive cross-channel strategy, but also how to base everything around customer obsession.

You'll also learn about ways to pick partners for your new email marketing journey, but also why choosing the right platform is only part of the solution.

We invite you to take a moment to register today for this partner webcast, and look forward to you joining us on January 30 at 1pm ET.