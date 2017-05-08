The Thin Slice of Endless Possibility

Big firms are like elephants. They have a major presence. But in those narrow spaces between each giant is a small mouse that has found a way to thrive.

Small agencies that play in niche markets have found pockets of commerce overlooked by their larger rivals. And they offer good prospects for growth.

All this sounds promising. But first, you have to spot the niche.

Take B3NET Bio. It started out as a generic web design shop, but then switched to doing direct marketing for bio-pharma, life science and pharmaceutical companies five years ago as the web became more specialized.

The Cargo Agency in Greenville, SC, was already a digital marketing agency, but focused on marketing to small businesses after a thorough self-examination, looking for a way to differentiate itself from the competition.

One400 spotted a real need for digital marketing in the legal sector, knowing that static web sites were not enough to attract clients.

Paladin saw a need for vetted advisors that investors could trust, and thus began digital marketing in the financial industry.

Niche markets are assumed to be small. Do not judge the size of the market by its width, but by its depth.

Knowledge makes the market

Niche players have to get the client to come to them. That means offering some kind of information or service that entices the client to take his inquiry to the next click. Or it can be offering a degree of specialization that cannot be matched by a generic competitor.

“Knowledge is power.” said Sudeep Banderjee, founder of B3NET Bio. “Most of the companies do not focus on conversion, marketing automation, leveraging the website to build sales. This requires deep understanding of the market.” he said. “There is a barrier to entry in this niche. Knowledge and experience of this (the medical) industry is key. It takes several years to develop that knowledge base and skills.”

Making the leap to a specialty takes some guidance. “Our base experience and skills can always be taken from niche vertical to another.” Bandarjee observed.” That is what I precisely did. I was former Advertising executive working for the multinational ad agencies. I moved into Brand Management for a diagnostic company for several years. I also worked on cosmaceutical brands. All these experiencse came into play when we launched B3NET Bio.”