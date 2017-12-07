One on One: Measuring the Creative Spark with Audra Pace

"Every single service is an opportunity to tell a story." Audra Pace, creative director of agency Mod Op, is a writer by training, and she brings an intriguing creative perspective to the world of experiential marketing and to the constant challenge of developing engaging, relevant brand content, at scale. With examples of brand and direct response initiatives for brands like Viceland,Nike, and Microsoft, Pace explains that static content just doesn't have much impact any more. "Depending on what the brand goal is," immersive, interactive, personally engaging content is often the answer.

But beware over-optimization, says Pace, and quotes a Buddhist philosopher to support her point.