One on One: Jennifer Mathissen on Data-Driven Consumer Insights

The CMO is now the champion of the customer experience, says Jennifer Mathissen, EVP of strategy and insights for Catapult Marketing. That means driving not only campaigns and advertising, but even inventory, based on data-derived insights into the consumer's behavior and needs. Also, on the day the $13.4 billion acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon was announced, Jennifer has insights into the significance of the deal for the ever-more-digital world of retail.