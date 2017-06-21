June 21, 2017

One on One: Do SMBs Need Agencies Anymore?

Inspired Mobile's Pratick Thakrar dishes on the evolution of digital, the role of agencies, and why SMBs may not need them as much.

Like other aspects of the marketing industry, agencies have seen their fair share of disruption. From the bevy of self-serve DIY marketing tools, to the rise of today's dominant digital marketing platforms (Facebook and Google), agencies have been tested in today's marketing environment more than almost any other entity. They still have quite a bit of value, but that value comes at a premium that many SMBs cannot afford.

Here, Pratick Thakrar, founder and CEO at Inspired Mobile, discusses what role agencies play for SMBs, and why Europe's GDPR privacy legislation will rock agencies — and everybody else — to the core.

