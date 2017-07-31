One on One: Being a Creative-First Agency

Mustache co-founder and CEO John Limotte discusses why his agency is staffed by designers and producers instead of account executives.

Agencies tend to be accounts-based and highly data driven. But there's still a lot of room for marketers to explore creative. That's the stance John Limotte took when he co-founded Mustache, an agency that prides itself on creativity.

Here, we discuss the strategy behind a creative-driven agency and the nuances of how marketers are tackling the big digital trends of the day, like video.