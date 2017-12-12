One on One: Anthony Larrisey on Experience, Diversity, and Trust
Experiential marketing is at "the heart and soul of many brands and their campaigns." So says Anthony Larrisey, founder and principal of Industria Creative, the boutique experiential marketing agency. Larrisey started out in "good old" direct marketing, but is now all about connecting brands and consumers through live experiences. Among many examples — including travel, luxury, fashion, and entertainment — Larrisey offers detailed insights into how his agency built an engaged audience (especially within the LGBTQ community) around an HBO Robert Mapplethorpe documentary.