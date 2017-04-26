April 26, 2017

How to Climb the Corporate Ladder

Share this content:
How to Climb the Corporate Ladder
How to Climb the Corporate Ladder

In our first DMN Hall of Femme panel, sponsored by Bazaarvoice, panelists discussed how they navigated asking for what they need and how they work together and with male leadership.

“Very traditionally, women take what they're given. Think about what you really want,” said Sara Spivey, CMO of Bazaarvoice. “[Decide] what element of the package is most important to you. And don't make every issue Armageddon.”

“NOs are free,” Spivey added. “If you don't ask, you don't get.”

Many of the panel members had experience being the only woman in the room.

“I've been in technology for 30 years, which is very male dominated,” Spivey said. “I'm the only woman in the room a lot of times. You have to suck that up and not be intimidated be it. If you have something to say, say it.”

“Very often, I was the only girl in the room, said Marleine Pacilio, senior director, digital, Revlon Portfolio Brands. “Empowerment comes with responsibility.”

The panelists tackled the thorny issue of how they address women's empowerment with male leadership.

“Tell men that advocating for women are a better outcome for you,” Spivey said. “This isn't a women's problem, this is a business problem.”

“It's not a men or women's world, we are a team,” said Joy Puzzo, VP marketing and audience engagement – life sciences, for UBM Americas. “We both have the right to have a voice.”

Pacilio added that any smart business wants all type of people at the table.

“You don't want a homogenized group,” Pacilio said. “Boys clubs are dying, but they're not gone.”

Male mentorship also came up.

“I've had men in these roles push me up the ladder,” Puzzo said. “You worked hard – you earned it,” said Puzzo. “[You're] there for a reason.”

Above all, Spivey said, know what you want out of your job and career.

“No one gives a crap about your career but you,” Spivey said. “If you're looking for a mentor to do that, you're [approaching it wrong].”

Previous Post
Similar Articles
close

Next Article in Agency

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here