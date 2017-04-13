DMN's 2017 Agency Snapshot

Agencies Featured









Campbell Ewald









Principal/CEO: Kevin Wertz. CEO

Founded: 1911

Services Offered: Insights & Strategic Planning, Creative, Digital Design & Development, DM/CRM, Media Planning & Buying, Retail & Experiential Marketing, Data Cognition, Content and Social Media

Sample Clients: MilkPEP, Kaiser Permanente, OnStar, Valero, Covered California, IHOP, Travelocity, CARFAX, Empire State Development, Cadillac, Snuggle, Country Inns & Suites

Describe your agency in 10 words or less: Nonstop innovation and invention. Even on a Monday.

The below quotes are attributed to Lora Stock, Group Director Social and Content Strategy

We're really proud of the work we do on Cadillac Magazine. This print, tablet and mobile lifestyle publication takes its readers to unexpected destinations and celebrates those who Dare Greatly through design, travel, fashion and food. It easily competes with newsstand travel and style magazines, reinforcing Cadillac as a luxury lifestyle brand.

Similar to direct flights, a direct message travels without any random stops or bothersome delays. Direct is all about offering content that intercepts a person when he/she needs it most or when it has the most potential to be disruptive.

Three trends for 2017

Mind the Gif

There's an ongoing joke in advertising that the client is always going to ask to make the logo bigger. The opposite is true when it comes to social where we are always looking for ways to make the content smaller. GIFs are a great solution – they say volumes at a glance. And they are an easy tactic to dress up direct marketing (like emails or WhatsApp messages) in a way that represents your brand, taps into a cultural trend or is just plain fun.

Rise of the Machines

Access to a wealth of information anytime, has conditioned consumers to learn more about brands on their own time. In fact, more and more people are taking customer care into their own hands – quite literally, by using their mobile devices to connect and interact with bots. As Facebook, WeChat, Kik and WhatsApp continue to fight for innovation dollars from companies that hope to cut traditional customer service costs, we can expect to see improvements in both the interface and AI. But to really change the game, brands need to take what they learn from ChatBots, automate it with their backend data and apply it to CRM/DM programs both on and offline.

Little Data

Big Data is a hot topic and essential to uncovering consumer insights, but little data is critical to building 1:1 connections with people in their digital hangouts of choice. It's less about lead gen and more about building trust and growing relationships. If you think about it, the consumer journey is just a series of questions. And when brands are able to curate helpful content that answers those questions in a customized, personal way, they win.”