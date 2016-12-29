DMN's 12 Most Popular Articles This Year

It's been quite a ride. From the safe-for-work marketing strategy of a porn site to a long exploration of why Uber won the ride-sharing wars, we've covered the industry in over 1,500 different ways. Here's to an even more exciting 2017.

How Uber Won The Rideshare Wars and What Comes Next In 2011, two University of Michigan alums Adrian Fortino and Jahan Khanna partnered with venture capitalist Sunil Paul to revolutionize how people got from point A to point B quickly without having to do much. The company was Sidecar, and the idea was simple: “We're going to replace your car with your...

Why PornHub Is An Unlikely Data-Driven Marketing Power (100% SFW) Whether through the virtues of society's more relaxed tolerances and cosmopolitan aspirations, the company's uncommon marketing acumen, or a combination of the two, PornHub has grown into something of a household name, and is among the most publically visible brands in adult entertainment. PornHub...

Why Experts Say Chipotle's Chiptopia Is Not a Loyalty Program Chipotle Mexican Grill is spicing up its marketing mix. The quick service restaurant announced that it's launching a three-month-long rewards program called Chiptopia Summer Rewards, which will debut in restaurants this Friday. The basics As you likely know by now, Chipotle has announced Chiptopia...

The 6 Stages of Digital Transformation Each business is a victim of Digital Darwinism, the evolution of consumer behavior when society and technology evolve faster than the ability to exploit it. --Brian Solis Have marketers come to a crossroads at which they have to decide, once and for all, between scale and survival? It's a choice that...

Behold the Marketing Buzzwords of 2016 The “cultural intelligence agency” that sounds like an organic skin care line, Sparks & Honey, got 800,000 views of its 2015 A-Z Cultural Glossary last year. So what's a smooth and silky agency to do? Do it again, of course. You can check out the full list here, but we broke out some buzzwords every...

Lowe's Drills Into the Fast-Growing Wearables Market The wearables market, according to CCS Insight, is expected to triple in size by 2019. Analysts from the research firm say it'll be worth more than $25 billion with more than 245 million wearables devices sold. Compare that to the reported 84 million units worth $15 billion in 2015. The challenge for...

The CMO of the Future Brand builder. Creative director. Revenue generator. The chief marketing officer encompasses a variety of roles that differ based on company size, level of marketing maturity, industry, and so on. But one aspect of the CMO role is now central to the position: strategy. Kim Ann King has experienced this...

Will Programmatic Direct Mail Be the New Growth Channel? Lewis Gersh is well known on the marketing technology scene as an investor, and he's placed several winning bets in that regard: Madison Logic, Indiegogo, Sailthru, and Tapad, to name a few. But the funder of startups in cross-channel marketing, personalization, and retargeting has left his full-time...

The (Young) Masters of Marketing: Our 40 Under 40 Honorees Forty. We have 40 young marketers who—have not only done great work in their function as marketers—but are actively reshaping the business and craft of marketing. Each of these 40 individuals is under the age of 40. During their relatively short time in this industry, these marketers have embraced...

Segmentation A Winning Strategy for Chicago Cubs Credit: Chicago Cubs The Chicago Cubs are days away from clinching a spot in the playoffs and are the team most likely to win the World Series according to Las Vegas odds. In short, life is good for the Cubs marketing team. But success is fickle – the Cubs know this as much as any sports team. So...

'New Yorker' gets a lot of things wrong about the USPS Last week the New Yorker ran a piece wondering how the Postal Service is expected to survive with falling stamp prices, the decreasing amount of mail sent every year, and the lack of innovative ideas coming down the pipeline to stay relevant in the eyes of consumers. While the publication gets some...