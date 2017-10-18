DMN Announces This Year's 40Under40 Winners

The 2017 crop of up and coming marketers was one of the heaviest in talent that DMN has ever seen. With nominees coming in from companies like Epsilon and IMAX, Contently and Cisco, among others, it's safe to say that our winners represent the best in class. These high-powered executives under the age of 40 are truly changing the landscape of contemporary marketing, and are paving the way for constant innovation.

Together, we congratulate their extraordinary achievements, and look forward to witnessing their continued success. Please join us in celebration on November 30 as we honor our #DMN40Under40 marketing all-stars:



Date: Thursday, November 30

Time: 6:00-9:00 PM

Venue: The Dream Downtown, 355 W 16th St, New York, NY 10011



Read more to see the full profiles on our 40Under40 winners.



2017 Winners



Marissa Aydlett - SVP, Marketing, Appboy

Ed Breault - VP Marketing & Industry Solutions, Aprimo

Ricky Ray Butler - Global CCO, Branded Entertainment Network (BEN)

Robert Cosentino - VP & Practice Lead, Strategy & Insights, Epsilon

Gareth Davies - CEO, Adbrain

Adam Davis - VP, Corporate Communications, IMAX Corporation

Jacob Davis - Director of Analytics, Cheetah Digital

Bill DeFerrari - Senior Director, Product Management, Epsilon

Ashley Deibert - VP of Marketing, iQ Media

Gurdeep Dhillon - Global VP of Demand Generation and Nurture, SAP Hybris

Selina Eizik - CEO, Acronym

John Fernandez - VP, Revenue Marketing, Contently

Aaron Goldman - CMO, 4C

Courtney Goldstein - SVP, Digital Sales & Marketing, Comcast

Allana Helland - Director of Marketing, C&W Services

Gaurav Jaiswal - VP, SAP Digital, SAP

Kevin Knight - CMO, Experticity

Monica Koedel - Director, Digital Experience – Global Virtual Sales & Customer Success, Cisco

Michael Lamb - President, MediaMath

Jackie Lamping - VP Marketing, Sojern

Amy Liu - Director of Marketing, Content, Clarifai

Christopher Lorn - Global Head of Digital Strategy, Philip Morris International

Jennifer Maul - Director of Marketing, Carter BloodCare

Paige Musto - VP of Marketing, Act-On Software

Jessica Nordt - Senior Manager, Digital Product, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

Leah Pope - CMO, Datorama, Inc.

George Popstefanov - CEO/Founder, PMG

Nyma Quidwai - Sr Director of Media, Blue Water Ads

Kelly Jo Sands - Executive VP, Marketing Technology, Ansira

Banita Sarwar - Director, Global Digital Personalization and eCommerce, Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide (now Marriott International)

Chris Savage - Co-founder and CEO, Wistia

Or Shani - CEO, Albert

Julia Stea - VP of Marketing, Invoca

Rebecca Stone - VP, Marketing, LiveRamp

Sylvia Vaquer - Creative Director, SocioFabrica