October 18, 2017

DMN Announces This Year's 40Under40 Winners

40Under40 DMN 2017


The 2017 crop of up and coming marketers was one of the heaviest in talent that DMN has ever seen. With nominees coming in from companies like Epsilon and IMAX, Contently and Cisco, among others, it's safe to say that our winners represent the best in class. These high-powered executives under the age of 40 are truly changing the landscape of contemporary marketing, and are paving the way for constant innovation. 

Together, we congratulate their extraordinary achievements, and look forward to witnessing their continued success. Please join us in celebration on November 30 as we honor our #DMN40Under40 marketing all-stars: 


Date: Thursday, November 30
Time: 6:00-9:00 PM 
Venue: The Dream Downtown, 355 W 16th St, New York, NY 10011

Read more to see the full profiles on our 40Under40 winners. 


2017 Winners

Marissa Aydlett - SVP, Marketing, Appboy
Ed Breault - VP Marketing & Industry Solutions, Aprimo
Ricky Ray Butler - Global CCO, Branded Entertainment Network (BEN)
Robert Cosentino - VP & Practice Lead, Strategy & Insights, Epsilon
Gareth Davies - CEO, Adbrain
Adam Davis - VP, Corporate Communications, IMAX Corporation
Jacob Davis - Director of Analytics, Cheetah Digital
Bill DeFerrari - Senior Director, Product Management, Epsilon
Ashley Deibert - VP of Marketing, iQ Media
Gurdeep Dhillon - Global VP of Demand Generation and Nurture, SAP Hybris
Selina Eizik - CEO, Acronym
John Fernandez - VP, Revenue Marketing, Contently
Aaron Goldman - CMO, 4C
Courtney Goldstein - SVP, Digital Sales & Marketing, Comcast
Allana Helland - Director of Marketing, C&W Services
Gaurav Jaiswal - VP, SAP Digital, SAP
Kevin Knight - CMO, Experticity
Monica Koedel - Director, Digital Experience – Global Virtual Sales & Customer Success, Cisco
Michael Lamb - President, MediaMath
Jackie Lamping - VP Marketing, Sojern
Amy Liu - Director of Marketing, Content, Clarifai
Christopher Lorn - Global Head of Digital Strategy, Philip Morris International
Jennifer Maul - Director of Marketing, Carter BloodCare
Paige Musto - VP of Marketing, Act-On Software
Jessica Nordt - Senior Manager, Digital Product, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company
Leah Pope - CMO, Datorama, Inc.
George Popstefanov - CEO/Founder, PMG
Nyma Quidwai - Sr Director of Media, Blue Water Ads
Kelly Jo Sands - Executive VP, Marketing Technology, Ansira
Banita Sarwar - Director, Global Digital Personalization and eCommerce, Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide (now Marriott International)
Chris Savage - Co-founder and CEO, Wistia
Or Shani - CEO, Albert
Julia Stea - VP of Marketing, Invoca
Rebecca Stone - VP, Marketing, LiveRamp
Sylvia Vaquer - Creative Director, SocioFabrica

Liz Walton - VP, Marketing, Text
Katelyn Watson - VP of Marketing, IfOnly
Jennifer Wong - VP of Marketing, TUNE
Meghann York - Director, Product Marketing, Salesforce 

