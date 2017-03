DMN Agency Issue: Calls for Entries

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

DMN has followed the rapidly changing world of direct marketing agencies, and we are looking to do a agency state of the union.

If any of the following terms describes your agency's work, please fill out the below form if you want to participate: direct marketing, email marketing, 1-to-1 marketing, consumer engagement, data-driven marketing.

Deadline is Wednesday, March 15. The digital issue will be published in mid-April.

Loading...