January 31, 2018

Designs on the Future: Fjord's 2018

Mutual validation is a pleasant experience. I recommend it. It's the experience I enjoyed recently when I clicked through Fjord's Trends 2018 report, and sat down afterwards to talk through the topics with CEO Olof Schybergson.

Fjord is primarily a design consultancy, not a marketing agency — although it's been part of Accenture Interactive since 2013 — so it was remarkable to see, reflected in these trends, something like a contents page for DMN's planned 2018 coverage. 

From the merger of digital and physical to AI and machine learning, from social responsibility to blockchain, it was all there. And Schybergson had some great perspectives to share. His starting point: "Brands are built over time through a collection of experiences. They're not built through advertising any more. Therefore, fusing the traditional practices of brand building and marketing communication with experience design makes a ton of sense."

Next: "Physical Fights Back." 

