Cartoon: Keep Scrolling
|
Company of the Week
Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.
Ji Krinsky explains the value to brands of the organic relationship Genius has built with fans and stars
The number of NFC-enabled smartphones is expected to grow from 50 million worldwide to as many as two billion by the end of this year.
Over half of Americans now say they prefer to shop online, and eCommerce is increasing 23% year-over-year.