Best Campaign of the Year, Winner: Samsung Electronics America and PMK*BNC

Combining the power of Virtual Reality with the glamour of Hollywood, and achieving extraordinary consumer engagement through a highly intricate logistic strategy, the partnership between Samsung and Warner Bros, put together by PMK*BNC to promote the movie Suicide Squad, is our 2017 best campaign of the year.

Described by judges as “highly creative,” “maximizing the fan experience at every touch point,” and going “beyond Comic Con,” this campaign created a fully immersive fan experience, bringing them face to face with Suicide Squad characters and plunging them into all-action movie scenes. One judge said: It's “hard for marketing to feel more direct than this!”