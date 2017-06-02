5 Takeaways from Mary Meeker's Iconic Internet Report
Source: Kleiner Perkins (KPCB.com)
Part conventional wisdom, part trend setting, the internet trends report from Kleiner Perkins' Mary Meeker always has some great nuggets in it. We've distilled the most important points for you below. But you can view the whole thing here.
- Mobile advertising still way behind where it should be — using time spent as a metric. Consumers spend 28% of their "media" time on mobile devices, but mobile only receives 21% of ad spend. For the record, TV, Internet, and radio all more or less match up on ad spend and time spent. Print is the one with the significant deficit (4% of time spent, 12% of ads).
- Tough time for publishers. First, the good news: Non-Google, non-Facebook revenue rose from last year (9%). The bad news: Google revenue rose 20% and Facebook's rose an amazing 62%. The trends are not kind to anyone not run by Mark Zuckerberg or Larry Page.
- Annoying ads stay annoying. Unsurprisingly, the least liked ads were the most intrusive, such as popups and autoplays. The most popular? Mobile rewards inducements.
- Postal a secret weapon. Yes, fewer people are sending letters these days. But the valuable by-product of the online revolution is that more and more people are buying things online. Things that need to be sent as parcels. There is 9% year-over-year growth in parcel delivery.
- Retail getting smaller, smarter. For decades, retail companies could shirk customer improvements on their locations because, where else would anyone be able to buy things? Now that online is easier, quicker, and more pragmatic, unprofitable stores are closing. But smart online companies are opening up stores, attempting to bring what they know from online and bringing unique experiences that can't be replicated anywhere but in person.