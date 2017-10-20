3D Marketing with Holograms

The holograms are so effective at drawing people in because they are “wowed” by the 3D images of familiar figures, Crowder explained. The interactivity it invites make it “seems like a game” or a “futuristic photo booth.” Those who use it don't perceive it as an advertisement or a way of collecting their data via facial recognition that picks up on age, gender, and emotions.



Looking at car brands, for example--as in the case of Lexus--the hologram makes it possible to “put yourself in the car,” she said, or to change features of the car design, like color. The video of the hologram experience can be emailed and shared. That gives the brand even more data, such as the person's email and preferred platforms, allowing it to effectively follow up on qualified leads.



When asked why these hologram installations tended to be placed in sports stadiums, Crowder said, “Sports has become huge for us because brands spend thousands of dollars to sponsor games and have no data to quantify if the sponsorship is worth it.” They get the data on who is there from the hologram collection and that enables them “to leverage endorsement deals.”





VNTANA | Roger meets Hologram Roger @ US Open from VNTANA on Vimeo.

The hologram installation featuring Roger Federer and Mercedes Benz was used for two weeks. Over the course of that time, the installation “engaged with over 8K fans who all got a video,” Crowder said. Thousands of people received “user generated content for social and unforgettable experience” that they now associate with the Mercedes brand. It can also make finding your way around more fun. The hologram could take the form of “your favorite player,” Crowder said, and help you find your seat. Commenting on the technology's capability, Crowder said, “It is a nonwearble,” which makes it “best for tradeshow events where you want to capture people in the moment.” That makes it ideal for athletic events, but it is also now being adapted for the retail and hospitality industry.



On September 26th, VNTANA partnered with Satisfi Labs, an intelligent engagement platform, in announcing the launch of an artificial intelligence hologram concierge that can provide answers for customer questions while taking in data on them without the need for any touchscreens. The data it collects based on the queries and facial recognition effectively links eCommerce with brick and mortar to increase sales and deliver personalized advertisements. Hotels can also use holograms to enable guests to check in and to provide recommendations for attractions and dining nearby.



Crowder anticipates that malls will find that the holograms provide “more fun and engaging displays” for customers and will provide services that link the bridge between “online and offline experience.” While these holograms are linked to particular venues, the technology does have the capability to “really scale for AR/VR devices like HoloLens,” Crowder mentioned. In fact, the company plans to open up next year with more AR devices that will allow individuals to create their own content.